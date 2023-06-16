EVIL DEAD RISE to Begin Streaming on Max

New Line Cinema & Renaissance Pictures' EVIL DEAD RISE will make its streaming debut on Max on June 23.

New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” written and directed by Lee Cronin (“The Hole in the Ground”) and produced by longtime franchise producer Robert Tapert (“Don’t Breathe”).

The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“New Gold Mountain,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“The End,” “Storm Boy”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”).

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

A New Line Cinema / Renaissance Pictures presentation of a Pacific Renaissance and WILD Atlantic Pictures production, “Evil Dead Rise” is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.