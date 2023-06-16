EVIL DEAD RISE to Begin Streaming on Max

EVIL DEAD RISE will make its streaming debut on Max on June 23.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

EVIL DEAD RISE to Begin Streaming on Max

New Line Cinema & Renaissance Pictures' EVIL DEAD RISE will make its streaming debut on Max on June 23.

New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” written and directed by Lee Cronin (“The Hole in the Ground”) and produced by longtime franchise producer Robert Tapert (“Don’t Breathe”).

The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“New Gold Mountain,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“The End,” “Storm Boy”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”).

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

A New Line Cinema / Renaissance Pictures presentation of a Pacific Renaissance and WILD Atlantic Pictures production, “Evil Dead Rise” is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Scoop: GORDON RAMSAYS FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Photo
Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Get all the scoop on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, June 21, 2023! The nine remaining contestants head to the Arizona desert to prepare an outdoor dining experience. Adventure tourism is a booming business that requires entrepreneurs to know their customer and create an immersive experience. Watch a video clip!

2
Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Photo
Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, June 21, 2023! The Top 20 home chefs enter THE KITCHEN for their first challenge. Each contestant is tasked with creating a state fair-inspired dish, but there’s a twist - whoever wins the challenge grants the rest of their region immunity from going home. Watch a video clip!

3
Scoop: DONT FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Photo
Scoop: DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!, airing on FOX on Tuesday, June 20, 2023! Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Watch a video clip!

4
Scoop: BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Photo
Scoop: BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on BEAT SHAZAM, airing on FOX on Tuesday, June 20, 2023! Guest-hosted by Nick Cannon, Beat Shazam is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Neil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris PierceNeil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris Pierce
Maura Weaver Announces Debut Solo AlbumMaura Weaver Announces Debut Solo Album
truTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in JulytruTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July
Carly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next WeekCarly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next Week

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO