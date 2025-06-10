EVIL DEAD IN CONCERT National Tour to Launch U.S. Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Evil Dead In Concert will launch its national tour on September 22 in Buffalo, New York as screams meet strings in 50 cities this fall, including a special three night event in Los Angeles for Halloween. The screening of the legendary cult film in a newly restored format is brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 13th.

"The ultimate horror movie concert experience has arrived with a night of cinematic chaos, demonic energy, and killer sounds," says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of "Evil Dead In Concert." Kinsner, a fellow horror enthusiast and fan of the film franchise, adds "It's not every day you get to watch someone chainsaw a demon while a live ensemble performs."

Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. It is known as one of the most significant cult horror films of all time, and has generated a massive following worldwide since the film's theatrical release on October 15, 1981. LoDuca's score is orchestral but experimental, blending eerie strings, pounding percussion, and screeching sound effects to emphasize dread and supernatural chaos.

"I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness," says LoDuca, who began his film career by composing the iconic score for director Raimi. Remarkably, it was his first film score. Following the success of Evil Dead, he became a frequent collaborator with Raimi and went on to win multiple Emmys for his scoring work. Most recently, he released a reimagined version of the original Evil Dead score called "Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined," where he re-recorded and expanded on the original musical themes of the movie.

Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Labyrinth, Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.

The Evil Dead In Concert tour schedule includes:

September 22 - Buffalo, NY - The Riviera Theatre

September 24 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For The Arts - The Chubb Theatre

September 25 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

September 26 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre

September 27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

September 28 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

September 29 - Glenside, NY - Keswick Theatre

October 1 - New York, NY - Town Hall Theatre

October 2 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

October 3 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

October 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

October 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

October 8 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 10 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater

October 12 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

October 13 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 15 - Omaha, NE - Astro Theater

October 16 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

October 17 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

October 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 19 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

October 21 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall

October 24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

October 25 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

October 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

October 28 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

October 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

October 30-November 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Million Dollar Theatre

November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

November 3 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

November 5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

November 7 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

November 8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

November 9 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

November 10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

November 11 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

November 12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

November 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

November 14 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

November 15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

November 17 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

November 18 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

November 19 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

November 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

November 21 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

The film is rated NC-17 for substantial graphic horror violence and gore.

For more information about Evil Dead In Concert including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.evildeadinconcert.com.

