EVIL DEAD IN CONCERT National Tour to Launch U.S. Tour This Fall

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 13.
Evil Dead In Concert will launch its national tour on September 22 in Buffalo, New York as screams meet strings in 50 cities this fall, including a special three night event in Los Angeles for Halloween. The screening of the legendary cult film in a newly restored format is brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 13th.
"The ultimate horror movie concert experience has arrived with a night of cinematic chaos, demonic energy, and killer sounds," says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of "Evil Dead In Concert." Kinsner, a fellow horror enthusiast and fan of the film franchise, adds "It's not every day you get to watch someone chainsaw a demon while a live ensemble performs."
Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. It is known as one of the most significant cult horror films of all time, and has generated a massive following worldwide since the film's theatrical release on October 15, 1981. LoDuca's score is orchestral but experimental, blending eerie strings, pounding percussion, and screeching sound effects to emphasize dread and supernatural chaos.
"I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness," says LoDuca, who began his film career by composing the iconic score for director Raimi. Remarkably, it was his first film score. Following the success of Evil Dead, he became a frequent collaborator with Raimi and went on to win multiple Emmys for his scoring work. Most recently, he released a reimagined version of the original Evil Dead score called "Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined," where he re-recorded and expanded on the original musical themes of the movie.
Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Labyrinth, Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.
September 22 - Buffalo, NY - The Riviera Theatre
September 24 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For The Arts - The Chubb Theatre
September 25 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
September 26 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre
September 27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
September 28 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
September 29 - Glenside, NY - Keswick Theatre
October 1 - New York, NY - Town Hall Theatre
October 2 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
October 3 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
October 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
October 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
October 6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
October 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
October 8 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
October 10 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
October 11 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater
October 12 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
October 13 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 15 - Omaha, NE - Astro Theater
October 16 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
October 17 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
October 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
October 19 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
October 21 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall
October 24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater
October 25 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
October 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
October 28 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
October 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
October 30-November 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Million Dollar Theatre
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
November 3 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
November 5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
November 7 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
November 8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
November 9 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
November 10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
November 11 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
November 12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
November 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
November 14 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
November 15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
November 17 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
November 18 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
November 19 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
November 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center
November 21 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
The film is rated NC-17 for substantial graphic horror violence and gore.
For more information about Evil Dead In Concert including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.evildeadinconcert.com.
Videos