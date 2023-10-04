ESCAPING TWIN FLAMES to Premiere on Netflix

Escaping Twin Flames, the new docu-series from Cecilia Peck, is coming to Netflix on November 8.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere Due to WGA Strike Photo 4 ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere

ESCAPING TWIN FLAMES to Premiere on Netflix

Escaping Twin Flames, the new docu-series from Cecilia Peck, is coming to Netflix on November 8.

In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner.

From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people LOOKING FOR love.

With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating  gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia’s web.

"We were flooded with messages from people who left high-control groups after releasing our series about the NXIVM cult, and the stories of the survivors and families impacted by Twin Flames Universe emerged as the most urgent to expose.

ESCAPING TWIN FLAMES is the result of a three-year investigation into the sophisticated recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed by the leaders of this online group. We are grateful to those who courageously entrusted us with their first-hand accounts and evidence. We made this series for them and for everyone who has been manipulated or coerced without knowing it," said Celia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Rima Das Is Nominated As The Best Director For TORAS HUSBAND Photo
Rima Das Is Nominated As The Best Director For TORA'S HUSBAND

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das is nominated as the Best Director for Tora's Husband in Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2023. Das is nominated alongside Celine Song for Past Lives (USA), Darkhan Tulegenov for Brothers (Bratya, Kazakhstan) and Liang Ming for Carefree Days (People's Republic of China. 

2
Shakespeare Meets the Contemporary World in South Africas MANY LANGUAGES Photo
Shakespeare Meets the Contemporary World in South Africa's MANY LANGUAGES

NEW SOUTH AFRICAN SHAKESPEARE FILM to preview at Woordfees 2023, showcasing the meeting of Shakespeare and the contemporary world in South Africa's many languages. Get a sneak peek at this groundbreaking feature-length film and meet the director and producers at the festival screenings.

3
Caribbean Pop Movie CANDELA Comes to Digital Next Week Photo
Caribbean Pop Movie CANDELA Comes to Digital Next Week

'Candela' is a captivating Caribbean thriller that takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the lives of three strangers whose fates become entwined amidst the looming threat of an approaching hurricane. Developed by the Sundance Lab, this film weaves together a unique and suspenseful storyline that is as thrilling as it is stunning.

4
A.I.M By Kyle Abraham 2023 Homecoming Gala Honoring Debra Martin Chase Photo
A.I.M By Kyle Abraham 2023 Homecoming Gala Honoring Debra Martin Chase

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham 2023 Homecoming Gala Honoring Debra Martin Chase and Theaster Gates brings together media and art world luminaries. Attendees included White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Emmy and Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere DateTHE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date
Listen: Hear Meryl Streep & Martin Short Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song By Michael R. Jackson and Pasek & PaulListen: Hear Meryl Streep & Martin Short Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song By Michael R. Jackson and Pasek & Paul
Photos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Cast Portraits With Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne & MorePhotos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Cast Portraits With Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne & More
Matmos Share New Song 'Injection Basic Sound'Matmos Share New Song 'Injection Basic Sound'

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
WICKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT