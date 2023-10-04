ESCAPING TWIN FLAMES to Premiere on Netflix

Escaping Twin Flames, the new docu-series from Cecilia Peck, is coming to Netflix on November 8.

In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner.

From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people LOOKING FOR love.

With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia’s web.

"We were flooded with messages from people who left high-control groups after releasing our series about the NXIVM cult, and the stories of the survivors and families impacted by Twin Flames Universe emerged as the most urgent to expose.

ESCAPING TWIN FLAMES is the result of a three-year investigation into the sophisticated recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed by the leaders of this online group. We are grateful to those who courageously entrusted us with their first-hand accounts and evidence. We made this series for them and for everyone who has been manipulated or coerced without knowing it," said Celia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner.