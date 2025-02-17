DreamWorks Animation's DOG MAN Sets Digital Home Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Dog Man continues to play in theaters, this animated comedy adventure will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent February 18, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Experience exclusive deleted scenes, how-to-draw tutorials from the animators themselves, recording booth bloopers, and more only when you purchase from participating digital retailers nationwide, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere. Filled to the brim with humor, heart, and tail-wagging action, Dog Man will also debut on Blu-ray™ and DVD on April 1, 2025.

From DreamWorks Animation – creators of How to Train Your Dragon and The WILD Robot – comes the canine crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s literary phenomenon: DOG MAN. When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured on the job, a harebrained surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born! As he embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out), Dog Man must stop the villainous Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live”) from cloning himself and creating an evil kitten, doubling his evil abilities. The story takes a turn when the kitten forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man and in the process, they discover the power of family to bring even the most hostile foes together.

Dog Man is written and directed by Peter Hastings (“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness”). The film also stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango), Poppy Liu (“Hacks,” The Afterparty), Stephen Root (“Barry,” “King of the Hill”), Billy Boyd (Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky), and Ricky Gervais (“The Office,” “Extras”). The film is produced by Karen Foster.

BONUS FEATURES:

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES WITH INTRODUCTIONS BY SCREENWRITER/DIRECTOR PETER HASTINGS Sewer Ball Chase Petey Robs Bank of Jim Li’l Petey Adoption People Petey Puppet Time Dog Man Chopper Hang Glider Revenge of the Bank of Jim Butler Business Flippy in Jail Epilogue

MEET THE PACK: Go behind the scenes of the DOG MAN recording sessions as we meet the actors who brought the characters to life and watch them perform some of their silliest lines!

THE MAKING OF DOG MAN: A SARAH HATOFF EXCLUSIVE: Ace reporter Sarah Hatoff delivers a SPECIAL REPORT on the making of DOG MAN! Learn about the story, characters, and comic book animation behind Dog Man’s big screen debut!

HOWL TO DRAW FLIP-O-RAMA STYLE: Join head of story Anthony Zierhut as he teaches how to draw Dog Man, Petey, and Li’l Petey, then learn how to transform your drawings into a Flip-O-Rama! Dog Man Petey Li’l Petey Flip-O-Rama

HOWL TO MAKE DOUGHNUTS FOR DOGS: Police officers and dogs both love one thing…doughnuts! We’ll show you how to make your own Fido-friendly doughnuts for your canine best friend.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH SCREENWRITER/DIRECTOR PETER HASTINGS

