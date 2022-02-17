Dove Cameron, Rose McIver & More Among Presenters for 41st College Television Awards

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced presenters for the 41st College Television Awards honoring achievement in student-produced programs nationwide. The ceremony will be streamed globally here Saturday, March 26, at 6:00 PM PDT, 9:00 PM EDT.

The virtual awards show will feature stars from today's top television shows presenting awards to winning teams in seven categories. Celebrity presenters confirmed to date include Dove Cameron( Schmigadoon!), Rick Glassman ( As We See It), Harvey Guillén ( What We Do in the Shadows), Sam Heughan ( Outlander), Jordan L. Jones (Bel-Air), Rose McIver ( Ghosts), Sue Ann Pien ( As We See It), Danielle Pinnock ( Ghosts), Logan Shroyer ( This Is Us) and Hannah Zeile ( This Is Us). Albert Lawrence, correspondent for CBS' THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION and Television Academy Foundation alumnus, will host.

The College Television Awards will also include the presentation of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship to Taylor University students Chad Veal and Brendan Wallace for their production titled 20 Over profiling Indiana track athlete, Noah Malone, who suffers from Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy and competes in the Paralympic Games. In addition, the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award will be presented during the show.

The virtual awards show is free to watch and advance registration is recommended. Donations to support Television Academy Foundation programs are also encouraged. To register and provide support visit here.

The 41 st College Television Awards is supported by philanthropists and corporate partners including Kia America, PEOPLE ®, The Loreen Arbus Foundation, Johnny Carson Foundation, United Airlines ®, WarnerMedia and Roku.

Photo courtesy Dennis Leupold