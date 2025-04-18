Documentary UNBROKEN is Coming to Netflix on Holocaust Remembrance Day 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beth Lane's award-winning documentary film UnBroken will be available on Netflix beginning April 23rd - which is Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah). A special screening of the film will also be presented at the iconic The Paris Theater (4 West 58th Street) in New York City on Saturday, April 19th at 8pm. Co-presented by the 92NY Bronfman Center for Jewish Life, Center for Jewish History, Museum of Jewish Heritage and The Barrow Group, the screening will be followed by an intimate Q&A discussion with filmmaker Beth Lane.

UnBroken is the miraculous true story of the seven Weber siblings, ages 6-18, who evaded certain capture and death, and ultimately escaped Nazi Germany relying solely on their youthful bravado and the kindness of strangers, following their mother's incarceration and murder at Auschwitz. After being hidden in a laundry hut by a benevolent German farmer and his wife, the children spent two years on their own in war-torn Germany. Emboldened by their father's mandate that they 'always stay together,' the children used their own cunning instincts to fight through hunger, loneliness, rape, bombings and fear. Climactically separated from their father, the siblings are forced to declare themselves as orphans in order to escape to a new life in America. Unbeknownst to them, this salvation would become what would finally tear them apart, not to be reunited for another 40 years.

Filmmaker Beth Lane, daughter of the youngest Weber sibling, embarks on a quest to retrace their steps, seeking answers to long-held questions about her family's survival. The film examines the journey of the Weber family as told through conversations with living siblings - now in their eighties and nineties - while Beth and her crew road trip across Germany, following the courageous, tumultuous and harrowing path taken by her family over seventy years ago.

UnBroken is Beth Lane's feature directorial debut, and it is both a professional milestone and a personal quest to immortalize the incredible story of the Weber siblings' survival as the only family of seven Jewish siblings living in Nazi Germany known to have survived and emigrated together to the United States. A compelling story of resilience and a powerful film about an extraordinary family who survived the unthinkable, the film asks viewers the unsettling question, "Would you hide me?" bringing history into the present.

Filmmaker Beth Lane said: "I'm immensely grateful that UnBroken will now be available on Netflix. It's not just about sharing my family's miraculous story-it's about putting something into the world that speaks to love, courage and the power of cultural understanding. I genuinely believe UnBroken carries a message that is both timely and timeless - it's necessary. And I trust that after audiences witness my mother and her siblings' journey, the story will stay with them-not just as a reflection, but as a call to feel more deeply, to care more fiercely, and to stand up for one another."

UnBroken had its festival premiere at the 23rd Heartland International Film Festival, where it won Best Documentary Feature Premiere. It was then screened at dozens of festivals nationwide including: DOC NYC, Annapolis Film Festival, Boulder International Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Miami Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Sonoma International Film Festival, Orcas Island Film Festival, and has won numerous awards including the Audience Choice award at the Berkshire International Film Festival, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and River Run International Film Festival.

Comments