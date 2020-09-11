Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues September 14

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT).

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week's episode features:

An exclusive interview with co-chair of the Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, on the findings of its Goalkeepers 2020 report, which details global advances towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. First on AXIOS on HBO, Gates discusses this year's report and how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting progress around the world.

A short documentary examining the phenomenon of Trump campaign flags, boats and bikinis that are a strikingly popular part of summer as some boaters embrace their partisan identity on the Lake of the Ozarks.

A conversation with Princeton sociologist and author, Matthew Desmond, looking at the threat of home evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Author of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, Desmond explains the real-life implications of the CDC's recent eviction moratorium.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

