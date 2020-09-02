Docu-Comedy Series HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON Debuts October 23

The show airs at 11 p.m.

Documentary filmmaker and self-described "anxious New Yorker" John Wilson makes his HBO debut as writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of the all-new six-episode docu-comedy series HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON, debuting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT).



The series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson's candid, unpolished commentary, with season one's episodes offering up his distinct take on a range of deceivingly simple topics. Building upon Wilson's previously released "how to" short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns but are grounded in John's refreshing honesty.



Executive producers, John Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.

