Diverse & Inclusive Streaming Service NEXUS to Launch in November

Hours of bingeable content are already in place for launch as well as several Original Movies and Series are in various stages of production.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 2 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 4 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

Diverse & Inclusive Streaming Service NEXUS to Launch in November

NEXUS, a new streaming service featuring diverse and inclusive content, from diverse and inclusive creators, is set to launch this year. 

"NEXUS is Black Owned and was created for those who feel marginalized, underserved and unrepresented, and in this political climate we wanted to ensure all knew that it was a safe space for LGBTQ+ content and audiences. We are a proud ally to the LGBTQ+ community and want them to know that we are for them as much as we are for Black American, Latino Americans, Asian Americans and Indigenous Native Americans. Everyone should see themselves and feel represented," said the Founder of Streaming Service. "We are trying to build something that honestly feeds the imagination of all and not just one group. We are the NEXUS point. That's the goal."

NEXUS is scheduled to pre-Launch in September, with an official launch in November. The platform which boast technology on par with Disney, Netflix, and Max, will feature original content, exclusives and other series, movies, reality shows, documentaries, kids and teen programming and more.

Hours of bingeable content are already in place for launch as well as several Original Movies and Series are in various stages of production from some of the most talented and award winning creators.

For more information and if you wish to support, just click on the link below.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/streamnexus/nexus-tv-streaming-diverse-and-inclusive-content



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
I STILL KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Will Be Available On Blu-Ray Photo
I STILL KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Will Be Available On Blu-Ray

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Brandy, and Mekhi Phifer star in the screamer sequel to the blood-chilling box office hit, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Remember Ben Willis? He's the fisherman who killed the boy who was driving the car when it went off the road in the fatal accident that killed his daughter Sara.

2
Video: Apple Drops THE BEANIE BUBBLE Film Trailer Photo
Video: Apple Drops THE BEANIE BUBBLE Film Trailer

Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated feature, “The Beanie Bubble” starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. From the married directing duo Kristin Gore (“Her,” “Foxcatcher”) and Damian Kulash, Jr. (lead singer of OK Go), and written by Gore, watch the video trailer now!

3
THE CHI Sets Season Six Premiere on Showtime Photo
THE CHI Sets Season Six Premiere on Showtime

Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Plus, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, and more.

4
LAST CALL: WHEN A SERIAL KILLER STALKED QUEER NEW YORK Comes to HBO Photo
LAST CALL: WHEN A SERIAL KILLER STALKED QUEER NEW YORK Comes to HBO

Executive producers of the series include Charlize Theron, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, and Kate Barry, and it is a production of Story Syndicate (HBO’s “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark”), and based on the award-winning book “Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust and Murder in Queer New York” by Elon Green.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET