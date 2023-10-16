Disney's ONCE UPON A STUDIO Special Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Disney Animation’s all-new short film “Once Upon A Studio” makes its streaming debut on Disney+ TODAY as part of Disney’s epic hundred-year anniversary celebration. The spectacular tribute to the studio’s legacy can also be seen TODAY on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Freeform, FX, FXX and FXM, with additional airings on Disney Junior on Oct. 18 and on Disney Channel on Oct. 22.

“Once Upon a Studio” will also play theatrically in front of the Disney100 special engagement of “Moana”—now showing in theaters through Oct. 26.

Featuring 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films, “Once Upon a Studio” welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

Mickey Mouse leads the emotional and joyful reunion of beloved Disney characters as they come together for a group photo to mark Disney's 100th anniversary. The short film is written and directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen.

DISNEY+ CELEBRATES DISNEY100

Today the service launched a new content promotional feature in front of select movies and shows for US subscribers. In honor of the company’s 100th anniversary, the very first content promotion spotlight is an exclusive new piece celebrating 100 years of storytelling and reminding streamers the greatest stories live forever on Disney+.

Additionally, starting today, Disney+ subscribers can stream the stunning 4K restoration of the animated classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

This restored version of the 1937 classic is the result of the combined efforts of the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, working closely with key artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the same team who recently worked together on the critically acclaimed restoration of Walt Disney’s 1950 animated classic, “Cinderella,” that debuted on the service in August.

Disney+ kicked off the celebration earlier this year with the addition of 27 restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts, featuring such iconic stars as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip n’ Dale, and the studio’s first star, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Fans can continue celebrating the 100th anniversary by streaming all of their favorite movies and television series organized by release date decade in the Disney100 collection.

Watch the trailer for the special here:



