Disney+ to Become Streaming Home of DOCTOR WHO Outside of U.K. & Ireland
The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023.
Today the BBC and Disney Branded Television - two giants of entertainment - have come together to transform DOCTOR WHO into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world.
Under a shared creative vision, they will deliver this quintessentially British show to future generations on an unprecedented scale with Disney+ as the exclusive home for new seasons of DOCTOR WHO outside the UK and Ireland. The announcement - which was made this morning by the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan - begins a new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television.
Both partners have aligned under returning showrunner Russell T Davies' bold vision, who takes control of the TARDIS in 2023. He was responsible for Doctor Who's revival in 2005 and is credited with propelling the show into one of TV's biggest hits.
The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023 for fans all over the world.
The show will be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Production.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
