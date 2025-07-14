Disney+ and ABC News to Launch Shortform News Series WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney+ is entering the world of news. "What You Need to Know," a new weekday news show, will premiere Monday, July 21, exclusively on Disney+. The short-form streaming series will be ABC News’ first original daily news program created for Disney+, with episodes premiering at 6 a.m. ET.

Anchored by chief international correspondent James Longman and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott, "What You Need to Know" breaks down daily headlines and leading stories, including entertainment news, viral videos, and more. Each daily episode will be available on demand on Disney+ for 24 hours before refreshing with the next day’s news and headlines.

Longman and Scott commented on the announcement, saying “Our goal is to cut through the noise, break down the top headlines, and bring viewers up to speed on the top stories of the day. We come from different corners of the newsroom, from the frontlines of foreign conflicts to the halls of power in Washington D.C., so we’ve got all the bases covered. Wherever we go, we’re excited to bring you with us.”

The show is the latest in ABC News programming available on Disney+, including all hours of “Good Morning America," "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir," "ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis," "Nightline," and ABC News Live streaming news channel content throughout the day.