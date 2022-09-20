Disney Television Announces Halloween Programming

Disney, the leader in kids and family entertainment content, will present a pumpkin-spiced brew of Halloween stories that inspire and connect kids ages 2-14.

Each day for more than a month, Disney Channel's "Calling All The Monsters" and Disney Junior's "Trick or Treats" programming events will serve as the premiere destination for Disney Branded Television's Halloween-themed content, including the debut of the new Disney Channel Original Movie "Under Wraps 2" and new Halloween-themed "Raven's Home," "BUNK'D," "The Villains of Valley View," "Eureka!," ''Mickey Mouse Funhouse" and "Firebuds" episodes and marathons for the whole family to enjoy from SUNDAY, SEPT. 25, through MONDAY, OCT. 31.

In its world premiere on SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), "Under Wraps 2," the sequel to the eerie-sistibly fun Halloween Disney Channel Original, picks up as Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are getting ready to attend a Halloween-themed wedding.

However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold (Phil Wright) and his beloved Rose (Rryla McIntosh) may be in danger. "Under Wraps 2" will premiere on FRIDAY, SEPT. 30, on Disney+.

Beginning MONDAY, SEPT. 26, Disney Channel will air Halloween-themed movies every weeknight (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), including fan favorites "Hotel Transylvania," "Hotel Transylvania 2," "Hotel Transylvania 3," "Halloweentown" and "Halloweentown II."

New Disney Channel Halloween Episodes

BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes "Bunkhouse of Horror"

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel

A mysterious handyman tells the camp three spooky stories set on the ranch involving a cursed bracelet, a possessed scarecrow, and a magic wishing well.

Hamster & Gretel "The Nightmarionette"

SATURDAY, OCT. 1, at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel

Hamster and Gretel battle a villain who projects people's greatest fears before their eyes. With Kevin and Fred's help, Gretel must face her biggest fears in order to defeat him.

The Villains of Valley View "Havoc-ween"

SUNDAY, OCT. 2, at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12, on Disney+

Amy brings her mischievous body-snatching grandma to a party. Vic and Eva scam kids out of their candy until they come across a villain even bigger than themselves.

Raven's Home "A Girl Called Tasha"

SUNDAY, OCT. 2, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19, on Disney+

Alice uses a spell to bring her doll, Tasha, to life. But when Tasha refuses to return to being a doll, Alice must enlist the help of Booker, Ivy and Neil.

The Worst Witch "The Three Impossibilities," Season Four Premiere

FRIDAY, OCT. 21, at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Mildred must complete the Three Impossibilities by sunset in order to return to her old look, but first, she must find out what they are.

The Worst Witch "The Witching Hour Part 1/The Witching Hour Part 2," Two-Part Season Finale

MONDAY, OCT. 31, at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Mildred is banished to Wormwood when her spell design goes horribly wrong, as Agatha uses Ethel to help seize power at Cackles. Agatha's victims in vanishment will be recycled at midnight - unless Mildred and Co. can find a way to restore Miss Cackle to herself.

Additional Disney Channel Programming

"Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride," SUNDAY, OCT. 9, at 7:00 p.m. EDT

"Spookiz," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19, at 1:00 p.m. EDT

"ZOMBIES 3 Alien Stories" encore special event, SUNDAY, OCT. 30, at 7:00 p.m. EDT

For preschoolers and parents/caregivers, special Halloween-themed episodes of favorite Disney Junior series premiere during a "Trick or Treats" week-long event beginning SUNDAY, SEPT. 25, including:

PJ Masks "Trick or Treat/Trick or Treat Part II"

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Orticia gets carried away by tricking, not treating.

Minnie's Bow-Toons "A Dark and Stormy Night at the Party Palace"

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25, at 11:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Daisy's imagination gets the best of her when she mistakes a cute skunk for the Spooky Doodle Stink Monster.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse "The Magic Mansion"

MONDAY, SEPT. 26, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

The Great Goofini tries a new magic trick using Daisy's favorite stuffed animal.

Eureka! "Eurek-Or-Treat"

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Eureka's life-like spikosaurus costume gets stolen by a real spikosaurus.

Puppy Dog Pals "The Pumpkin King/The Elf Who Halloween'd"

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

When the pumpkin KING crown goes missing, the pets make it their mission to find it. Then, an elf friend is in town to experience Halloween, but the pets try too hard to show him how to have fun.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse "Fifty-Foot Pluto!"

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Pluto becomes giant-size when he tries to help Franken-Pete get ready for the pumpkin carving contest.

Firebuds "The Not-So Haunted House/Halloween Heroes"

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30, at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel and 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

The Firebuds host a not-so-haunted house for little cars, but Iggy and Rod crash the party. Then, the Firebuds stop a Halloween candy bandit.

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer ("Give Me Liberty") guest stars as Jayden's sister, Jazzy and LaChanze (Broadway's "The Color Purple") recurs as Jayden's mom, Jenna.

Additional Disney Junior Halloween episodes

Mickey Mouse Funhouse "Ghosts of Haunted Gulch"

FRIDAY, OCT. 7, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel and 12:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Junior

Mickey and the gang get a call from Mayor Clarabelle, who needs help clearing spooky ghosts out of Sunny Gulch.

GRAMMY®-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton recurs as Wanda Warbler.

Dino Ranch "The Creepy Cryosaur"

FRIDAY, OCT. 14, at 9:45 a.m. EDT on Disney Junior

In the episode, Clara Tinhorn tries to scare the junior ranchers during their pumpkin patch harvest and gets a taste of her own medicine.

Beginning SUNDAY, SEPT. 25, Disney XD will present Halloween-themed episodes of fan-favorite shows:

"GhostForce" season one finale week is MONDAY, OCT. 3, through FRIDAY, OCT. 7, with new episodes daily on Disney XD at 5:00 p.m. EDT

"Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride" on SUNDAY, OCT. 16, on Disney XD at 7:00 p.m. EDT

A "ZOMBIE-thon" special on MONDAY, OCT. 17, on Disney XD at 8:00 p.m. EDT

"Toy Story of Terror" will be presented throughout the month of October

