Disney Shares WAKANDA FOREVER 'Prologue' EP

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

Jul. 26, 2022  

Following Saturday's release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP is available today. Listen and watch the visualizer music clips here.

As highlighted in the official teaser, the EP includes the powerful cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers' "No Woman No Cry" performed by Nigerian artist Tems. The project is produced by Oscar®, GRAMMY® and Emmy®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and also features "A Body, A Coffin" performed by Ghanian artist Amaarae and "Soy" by Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

Commenting on the inspiration behind this prologue, Ryan Coogler and Göransson shared, "This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film.

Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines and cultures. The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film."

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

Listen to the EP here:

Watch the visualizer playlist here:



