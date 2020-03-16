Disney+ Offers Free or Discounted Subscriptions to O2 Customers in the UK

Disney+ has partnered with mobile provider O2 to follow two exclusive deals to customers, a week ahead of the streaming platform's launch in the UK.

According to Mac Rumors, new and upgrading O2 monthly customers can get free access to Disney+ for six months, when the service launches in the UK on March 24. This offer is available to those who order a new mobile phone, tablet, or SIM-only contract through O2.

Existing O2 customers who are not upgrading are able to receive a £2 discount on the normal £5.99 cost of Disney+.

Disney+ is also offering all UK customers a discount subscription offer if they sign up early. If they sign up between now and March 23, they will receive one year of Disney+ for £49.99 instead of £59.99.

Read more on Mac Rumors.





