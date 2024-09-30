Disney Jr.'s PUPSTRUCTION Season 2 Premieres in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The second season of hit Disney Jr. series “Pupstruction” premieres Monday, Oct. 14 on Disney Jr., with 13 episodes available on Disney+ and Disney Jr. On Demand the next day, Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The second season features all new guest stars including Craig T. Nelson (“The Incredibles”) as PawPaw, Danny Pudi (“Community”) as Dusty Whiskers and Megan Hilty (“Smash”) as Bootsy Boots. Gabriel Iglesias (“Coco”), who voiced the role of Felipe in season one, also returns in a new guest-starring role as Funny Furguson.

Created and executive-produced by Emmy® Award-nominated writer and producer Travis Braun (“T.O.T.S.”), the second season features a ‘pups on the go’ storyline, which sees the Pupstruction crew – Phinny, Tank, Roxy and Luna – rev their trucks, raise their tools, and lend their paws to the citizens of Petsburg by building airports, train tracks, boats, monster trucks and more.

“Pupstruction” follows the adventures of an adorable all-dog construction crew made up of some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies who pour mud, sweat and drool into helping their beloved town of Petsburg.

The series lead voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab (Pixar’s “Elio”) as Phinny, Carson Minniear (“Big City Greens”) as Tank, Scarlett Kate Ferguson (“I’m Dying Up Here”) as Roxy and Mica Zeltzer as Luna, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown (“Inside Out 2”) as Mayor Gilmore and Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) as Bobby Boots.

In addition to Braun, the series’ creative team for season two includes Victor Cook (“T.O.T.S.”) as executive producer, Robyn Brown (“Muppet Babies”) as co-executive producer, Abigail Nesbitt (“T.O.T.S.”) as supervising director, and Rob Cantor (“The Ghost and Molly McGee”) as songwriter and composer. “Pupstruction” is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Jr. Watch the trailer below.

