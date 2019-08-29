Disney Channel to Presents DESCENDANTS 3 Labor Day Weekend Takeover

The three "Descendants" titles in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie franchise, one that's engaged the imaginations of kids and tweens around the world, are at the center of a programming event, "Descendants 3 Labor Day Weekend Takeover," SATURDAY, AUG. 31, through MONDAY, SEPT. 2, on Disney Channel.

Since its Aug. 2 premiere, "Descendants 3" has reached nearly 20 million Total Viewers including 4.7 million Kids 6-11, across 21 telecasts.

In its fourth week, the "Descendants 3" soundtrack from Walt Disney Records is #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack chart, #1 on the Children's Album Chart and is ranked #24 on the Billboard Top 200. Its seven music videos have more than 285 million Youtube views to date on the DisneyMusicVevo channel.

During the Labor Day weekend programming event, never before seen interstitials-filmed during production of "Descendants 3" in Vancouver-will spotlight the cast: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, China Anne McClain, Cheyenne Jackson and director/choreographer Kenny Ortega.

During the "Descendants 3" telecast on Saturday, Aug. 31 (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), viewers will be invited behind the scenes for the cast's recording sessions and choreography rehearsal. Choreographer Jamal Sims will provide commentary on the creative process for the spectacular 100 person finale number, "Break This Down."

A closer look at the movie's intricate wardrobe including the "Pirate Chic," "Motor Sport Punk," "Scallywag Swag," "Dandy Candy" looks, plus Audrey's "Queen of Mean" feathered cape and Hades' rock 'n' roll ensemble, will be presented Sunday, Sept. 1 (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) during the telecast of "Descendants 3."

Cheyenne Jackson as "Hades" debuts a brand new song, "Hades Rocks," during the special sing-along versions of all three movies, with song lyrics visible on screen, Monday, Sept. 2, beginning with "Descendants" at 4:00 p.m., "Descendants 2" at 6:00 p.m. and "Descendants 3" at 8:00 p.m., EDT/PDT.

"Descendants 3" was directed by Kenny Ortega ("High School Musical" trilogy), written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott ("Descendants" and its sequel) and choreographed by Jamal Sims (Disney's "Aladdin") and Ortega. The executive producers are Ortega, Wendy Japhet, Susan Cartsonis, McGibbon and Parriott.

