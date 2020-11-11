Disney Channel Unwraps All-New Holiday Specials in December

Premiering throughout December!

Disney Channel will present three special programming events for kids and families to kick-off the holiday season in December. "Disney Holiday Magic Quest," a one-hour high-stakes adventure navigated through the twists and turns of Magic Kingdom Park at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort, premieres FRIDAY, DEC. 4, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. The same weekend, "Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown," a one-hour event where network stars compete to save the holidays from Ebenezer Scrooge, premieres SUNDAY, DEC. 6, at 7:00 p.m. EST/PST. The following week, Disney Channel stars will come together to deliver laughs with a holiday sketch comedy show, "Disney Channel Holiday House Party," on FRIDAY, DEC. 11, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. All three specials will be available in DisneyNOW.

The following is more information about Disney Channel's holiday programming:

"Disney Holiday Magic Quest" (Friday, Dec. 4, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST), virtually hosted by Raven-Symoné, features multitalented "ZOMBIES 2" stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza competing in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort after dark. The stars will navigate a series of challenges and obstacles through iconic Disney attractions, including THE HAUNTED Mansion and Cinderella Castle, in an attempt to restore the holiday magic that was stolen by famed Disney villains Maleficent and Evil Queen. As stars compete for the grand prize, proceeds will be donated to Toys for Tots, a nonprofit organization that delivers hope and the magic of the holidays to less fortunate children.

"Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown" (Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7:00 p.m. EST/PST) centers around Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by "Entertainment Tonight's" Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, respectively, as they enlist the help of Disney Channel stars to save the holidays from Ebenezer Scrooge ("Raven's Home" star Anneliese van der Pol). The stars will take on a series of zany holiday-themed challenges to lift her evil curse on Christmas. The special will include a performance by "ZOMBIES 2" star Meg Donnelly with one lucky fan, and a show-stopping number by global Pop group "Now United." Also starring Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum, Mallory Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., Christian J. Simon, Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker and Ramon Reed.

"Disney Channel Holiday House Party" (Friday, Dec. 11, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST) features Disney Channel stars, remotely from their homes, delivering a holiday sketch comedy show for kids and families. Hosted by Miranda May ("BUNK'D"), the ensemble of comedic actors will deck the halls with a variety of wacky characters and hilarious sketches, including a Gen Z influencer take on a Charles Dickens classic, a Disney Wand ID fail and a "High School Musical" throwback. Starring are Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Kaylin Hayman, Ramon Reed, Trevor Tordjman, Ruby Rose Turner and Tobie Windham.

