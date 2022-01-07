Disney Cancels TURNING RED Theatrical Release; Sets Disney+ Premiere Date

Today, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced that Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" will premiere exclusively in homes worldwide on Disney+ on Friday, March 11. The film was originally slated for a theatrical release, which has now been cancelled.

"Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar's Academy Award-winning 'Soul' and the critically-acclaimed "Luca" when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar's next incredible feature film 'Turning Red'," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

"Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world."

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red'' releases on March 11, 2022.

In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically, with premiere dates to be announced.