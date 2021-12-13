Disney+ Cancels DIARY OF A FUTURE PRESIDENT After Two Seasons

Disney+ has cancelled Diary of a Future President after two seasons, the Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The series followed Katty Huertas, a multidisciplinary Latinx artist born in Columbia and based in Washington DC, designed the illustrated key art. Known for her work which explores identity and folklore, Huertas created the art in conjunction with the design company mOcean for Disney+.

"Diary of a Future President" is created by showrunner Ilana Peña ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") and loosely inspired by Peña's own adolescence, "Diary of a Future President" has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of a Latinx tween and her friends and family.

Tess Romero stars as young Elena Cañero-Reed alongside executive producer Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin") who features as grown-up Elena who reappears throughout the season as Elena's future self and conscience that guides her through middle school and towards the White House.

"Diary of a Future President" also stars Selenis Leyva ("Orange is the New Black") as Elena's mother Gabi, Charlie Bushnell as Elena's brother Bobby, and Michael Weaver as Gabi's boyfriend Sam. Recurring cast includes Jessica Marie Garcia as Gabi's colleague Camila, Carmina Garay as Elena's best friend Sasha, Sanai Victoria as Elena's classmate Melissa, Harmeet Pandey as Elena's friend Jessica, as well as Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas as Bobby's friends Liam and Danny.

Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin are executive producers alongside Peña and Rodriguez. "Diary of a Future President" is produced by CBS Studios in association with I Can and I Will Productions.

Seasons one and two of "Diary of a Future President" are currently available on Disney+.