Disney Announces Talent Showcase in Honor of 20 Year ABC Partnership

In honor of its milestone 20th year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting will combine its annual New York and Los Angeles Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase into one grand virtual event presented through 10 short films on Wednesday, December 8. The supersized production furthers the company's legacy and commitment to creating opportunities for emerging talent to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.

In the transformed Talent Showcase production, select artists from coast to coast will perform for notable casting directors, talent agents, managers and exclusive industry professionals. Furthermore, Showcase artists will be paired with executives from ABC Entertainment Casting and other creative departments for the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships and receive continued support throughout their experience through on-camera workshops and other program resources.

"As we celebrate 20 years of Disney Television Discovers, we could not be more proud to be supporting such a talented group of actors with our reenergized Showcase presentation," said John Villacorta, senior vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment. "With an expanded focus on reaching underrepresented groups, this year's Showcase group is overflowing with potential. I'm excited to witness their careers evolve with the help of our leading team of industry executives."

"It brings me great joy to see the impact of Disney Television Discovers in the entertainment community," said Sharon Klein, executive vice president, Casting, Walt Disney Television. "With John and his talented team at the helm for this milestone year in the program's history, the 2021 Showcase will be nothing short of remarkable."

The 2021 performers include Guillermo Alonso (El Paso, Texas), Ashley August (Brooklyn, New York), Troy Bond (Naugatuck, Connecticut), Mirella Cardoso (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Justin Chien (Taipei, Taiwan), Christy Jung-Yun Choi (Puyallup, Washington), Jessica Darrow (Miami, Florida), Chris Davis (Melbourne, Australia), Erica Ikeda (Tokyo, Japan), Theo Iyer (Durban, South Africa), Juliana Joel (Tampa, Florida), Nida Khurshid (Lahore, Pakistan), Raquel McPeek Rodriguez (Los Angeles, California), Ayumi Patterson (New York, New York), Yvonna Pearson (Washington, D.C.), Lys Perez (Los Angeles, California), Kate Pittard (Lynchburg, Virginia), KATIE Anvil Rich (Oakland, California), Jude Carl Vincent (Brooklyn, New York) and Jeff Wright (Orlando, Florida).

Actors will perform scenes written by Samantha Clay (Saulsville, West Virginia), Banna Desta (Arlington, Virginia), Filip Jeremic (Toronto, Canada), Darnell Jones (Lansing, Michigan), Disha Manocha (Mumbai, India), Joe McQuillen (New Richmond, Wisconsin), Nandita Shenoy (Buffalo, New York), Brook Sitgraves Turner (Cleveland, Ohio) and Adrian Viña (Edinburg, Texas).

This year's scenes are directed by Michelle Bossy (Los Angeles, California), Ryan Brown (Brooklyn, New York), Dane Collier (Los Angeles, California), Cynthia Kao (Naperville, Illinois), Stephanie Martin (Buenos Aires, Argentina), Zoey Martinson (Brooklyn, New York), Moise Morancy (Brooklyn, New York), Phillip Rhys (South London, England), Michelle Steffes (Fayetteville, North Carolina) and Bobby Yan (New York, New York).

The Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase has a rigorous audition and rehearsal process in which ABC Entertainment Casting executives work closely with the actors to put on the annual performance. To date, 47 Talent Showcases have been produced, and ABC Entertainment Casting has mentored over 600 actors.

Now in its 20th year, the Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase continues to serve as a launching pad for discovering new talent, including Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o ("12 Years a Slave"), Golden Globe® winner Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Black Panther"), Golden Globe® winner Gina Rodriguez ("Jane The Virgin"), Tony Award® winner Ali Stroker ("Oklahoma"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), Carrie Ann Inaba ("Dancing with the Stars"), Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"), Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat"), Christina Moses ("A Million Little Things"), Jay Hayden ("Station 19"), Laura Kariuki ("The Wonder Years"), Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Cruella", "Killing Eve"), Cornelius Smith Jr. ("Scandal"), Jake Choi ("Single Parents"), Dania Ramirez ("Once Upon a Time"), Alexandra Shipp ("Tick Tick Boom"), Meghan Markle ("Suits"), Jermaine Fowler ("Coming 2 America"), Cynthia Addai-Robinson ("Power"), Brandon P. Bell ("Dear White People"), Alexander Hodge ("Insecure"), Daniella Pineda ("Cowboy Bebop"), DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It"), Chrissie Fit ("Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens"), Jorge Garcia ("Hawaii 5-0," "Lost") and Kevin Alejandro ("Lucifer").