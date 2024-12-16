Disney Acquires Lionel Messi-Inspired Animated Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney Branded Television scores a goal with the acquisition of “Messi and the Giants,” a sci-fi animated show inspired by worldwide football sensation Lionel Messi from Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television – Kids (SPT – Kids). The animated series, which unfolds in an epic saga where a young boy named Leo is transported from his home in Argentina into a fantastical alternate universe, will premiere on Disney Channel, followed by Disney Channel On Demand and globally on Disney+.

“I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations. Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work,” said Lionel Messi. “I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids.”

Each 22-minute episode takes kids on a coming-of-age journey — that any viewer can see reflected in their own. The action-adventure series follows Leo, an ordinary 12-year-old boy with an extraordinary talent and a huge problem. The once-thriving world of Iko is in tatters at the mercy of the Giants who rule the 10 realms. Only one hero can save them … and he’s the size of a flea. Young Leo is plucked from another world to lead the fight against the tyrannical villains who have kept the 10 realms under their control.

Messi, the recent fútbol world champion with the Argentine National Team, is a global icon and inspiration to millions around the world. To date, he is the only athlete in the world to win eight Ballon d’Or Awards and six Golden Boots. Messi created a sensation when he joined MLS team Inter Miami in July of this year, with his debut match becoming the most watched fútbol game in U.S. television history. Off the pitch, Messi is recognized for his sportsmanship and passion for the sport, which will be featured heavily throughout the series.

Messi was always the smallest on the team but relied on his wits and incomparable skills to take on the giants and win. “Messi and the Giants” is not simply a series about the football skills of a boy named Leo. It brings out the rest of what he’ll need to achieve his destiny: persevering in the face of adversity, learning how to build a team, finding strength when you think you have none, and exploring what it takes to become a hero.

Guy Toubes (“Odd Squad,” “Transformers: Robots in Disguise”) will serve as executive producer, overseeing all writing for the series. Atlantis Animation, a Canary Island-based company (“Tara Duncan,” “Miraculous Ladybug” season five), and director Dan Creteur will serve as the show’s animation studio. The series was developed by Toubes and Creteur under the creative direction of Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television – Kids, in partnership with Messi, and will be available in English, Spanish and many other languages.

