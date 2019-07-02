Discovery Channel Presents New Series AARON NEEDS A JOB

Expert custom car-builder Aaron Kaufman is stepping out of his comfort zone in a big way as he dives headfirst into mechanical worlds he's never experienced before. In an all new Discovery Channel series, AARON NEEDS A JOB, Kaufman takes viewers on a wild ride around the country as he explores exciting new motor-driven industries and meets with the machine-minded men and women who keep our world running.

AARON NEEDS A JOB premieres Monday, July 15 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel. The series is produced by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group.

Audiences will have a front-row seat as Kaufman, the former star of FAST `N LOUD, explores the world of vintage military vehicle restoration in Uvalde, Texas, tests his nautical skills as part of a tugboat crew in Tacoma, Washington and gets a rare look at the underbelly of the Las Vegas hotel service industry. Whether he is careening three miles into a pitch-black Colorado coal mine to learn about the very real dangers of operating machinery near explosive coal dust or joining THE BRAVE ranks of Nevada firefighters working through extreme desert conditions, Kaufman leaves no stone unturned on his journey to find his next big gig.

With Kaufman taking full advantage of the opportunity to go deep inside the industries, motors, machines and mechanical minds that drive the rest of the world, AARON NEEDS A JOB offers a unique vantage point for viewers and motor fans alike.

AARON NEEDS A JOB is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder serving as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Craig Coffman and Kyle Wheeler are executive producers with Ethan Galvin and Olivia Ghersen serving as producers. Aaron Kaufman also serves as executive producer.

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, Science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.





