Deepak Chopra Aims To Inspire and Comfort In New Podcast Series Titled NOW FOR TOMORROW

In today's landscape of stress, anxiety and worry due to the COVID-19 quarantines and social distancing measures, we could all use a little hope and inspiration for improving our own lives. Religion of Sports , a Sports Emmy award-winning media company, is announcing a timely podcast series with wellness guru Deepak Chopra titled Now For Tomorrow. The series will bring listeners wisdom, reflection and positivity - inspired from their own action.

Weekly episodes are bite-sized, with some being just 5-10 minutes long, each with a unique mission to encourage listeners to reflect on a larger idea or concept then take a small, specific action that can lead to making the world a bit better than it was yesterday. Every episode will end with a beginning, leaving the listeners with something to carry with them into their day, to continue to think and act on after listening.

"The current crisis has upended life as we know it. Wreaking havoc on our collective health, jobs, and psyche. Like most, we at RELIGION OF SPORTS have been isolated at home. Dealing with fear, anxiety, helplessness, isolation, and uncertainty. Ingesting more news and information than we know how to process or can usefully apply to our new normal," said Religion of Sports' Co-Executive Producer Adam Schlossman. "Now For Tomorrow was born out of our individual search for self-improvement in these times and specifically designed to meet the challenges of this unique moment. Teaming up with Deepak Chopra, the foremost voice in wellness, was a natural extension of ROS's mission as storytellers to chronicle the challenges we all face in achieving our greatest human potential - physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually."

"In talking with Dr. Chopra, I was riveted by his desire to provide listeners with tangible takeaways-real actions they could take now to create change," says Eric Nuzum, veteran podcast producer and co-founder of Magnificent Noise. "At times like this, people are looking for ways to focus on positivity and to make something good come out of this crisis. This is exactly what we designed the show to do."

What separates Now For Tomorrow from other podcasts is Chopra's thoughts and ideas about the power of connection to one another. At the end of each episode, Chopra challenges listeners to take one small action that can promote deeper connection to each other, even if at a distance. This connection provides deeper meaning, fulfillment, positivity, better living and strength in our lives.

"Every choice you make creates the future, "said Deepak Chopra, "Now For Tomorrow is a practical podcast that aims on maximizing your capacity for wellbeing at all levels - physical, mental and spiritual."

Inspired by the tradition of a daily Tao meditation prompt or Buddhist mantra, these episodes feature Deepak asking THE LISTENER to reflect on a specific type of relation or experience that is common among people: such as troubles, happiness, conflict, loss, frustrations, good/bad habits, and moments of joy. In every episode Deepak will offer advice, ways to amplify the benefits and lessons from these situations, and offers ways to reframe the listener's thinking.

Now For Tomorrow launches its first two episodes today, available for free on Apple Podcasts here and everywhere else podcasts can be heard.





