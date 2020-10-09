David Tennant Stars in DES, Premiering Oct. 15

A bone-chilling true-crime drama.

David Tennant stars in a bone-chilling true-crime drama focusing on one of the MOST INFAMOUS serial killers in UK history - Dennis Nilsen.

Watch the trailer below!

Known as the 'kindly killer', Nilsen was a local civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men he met on the streets of Soho from 1978 to 1983. He would meet and befriend these men before offering them food or lodgings for the evening back at his North London flat. When he was finally caught on 9 February 1983, Nilsen had murdered a total of fifteen men over a period of five years, making him Britain's most prolific serial killer of the time. Des delves into the mind of one of the most emotionally elusive serial killers the world has ever seen. Can we ever really understand the mind of a psychopathic killer? And, if we try, what price do we pay?

From AMC Networks, Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Exclusive new programs are added every week. Sundance Now has exclusively premiered several distinctive, critically acclaimed Sundance Now Original Series, including supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches starring Matthew Goode and Theresa Palmer; glamourous thriller Riviera starring Julia Stiles; critically acclaimed French spy thriller crime drama The Bureau; and Swedish period drama The Restaurant, as well as Sundance Now Exclusives, such as Australian drama Upright starring Tim Minchin; Nordic drama Sanctuary; Australian psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps, British psychological drama Cheat; Australian drama Bad Mothers; Nordic noir thriller Wisting and British thriller The Cry starring Jenna Coleman; as well as streaming exclusives, including Emmy-winner State of the Union starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd; British thriller Liar starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd; and riveting true crime series No One Saw a Thing and Killing for Love with Amanda Knox's podcast. Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99/month or $4.99/month with an annual membership. No cable subscription is needed.

AMC+ is the company's new premium subscription bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from across AMC Networks' entertainment networks and a number of the company's targeted streaming services including Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as Riviera, Creepshow, A Discovery of Witches and Boyhood. Currently available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Comcast Xfinity, DISH and Sling TV customers, AMC+ features a continually refreshed new library of commercial-free content, including Mad Men, Killing Eve, Portlandia, The Salisbury Poisonings, Gangs of London, Soulmates and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, among many others.

View More TV Stories Related Articles