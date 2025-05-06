David Strathairn, Constance Marie, & More Join A MAN ON THE INSIDE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced new cast additions for Season 2 of the critically acclaimed comedy series, A Man on the Inside. Created by Mike Schur, Season 2 of the series will see Charles (Ted Danson) going undercover at a college.

The new cast includes Constance Marie, David Strathairn, Gary Cole, Jason Mantzoukas, Jill Talley, Linda Park, Lisa Gilroy, Madison Hu, Max Greenfield, Michaela Conlin, and Sam Huntington.

Marie will play a former con artist who serves as a part-time source on the criminal underworld for Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). Strathairn is Dr. Cole, head of the English Department at Wheeler College, and the most famous and popular professor on campus. Gary Cole will star as Brad Vinick, a successful businessman whose sizable donation to his alma mater starts a CHAIN REACTION that leads to Charles getting hired.

Mantzoukas plays Apollo Lambrakis, an affable contractor who dreams of writing the Great American Novel. Talley is Holly Bodgemark, the overworked, perpetually frazzled Provost of Wheeler College, with Linda Park as Elizabeth Muki, director of the Fine Arts Department.

Gilroy will star as Kelseigh Rose, a budding photographer and the new wife of billionaire Brad Vinick. Hu is Claire, a Wheeler College Junior who works multiple campus jobs to pay for her tuition, and Greenfield is Jack Beringer, the charismatic President of the college, whose job requires him to raise money from wealthy graduates.

Michaela Conlin will play Andrea Yi, a teacher of economics and Sam Huntington is Max Griffin, a professor of journalism. The cast joins previously announced Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, Mary Steenburgen.

Season 1 of A Man on the Inside follows Charles (Danson), a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, the series is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar® nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

