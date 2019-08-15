Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels and Kurtis Blow Are Next Up on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

The legendary stars of the hip hop classic, KRUSH GROOVE, Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels and Kurtis Blow, are Tom Needham's special guests on Thursday, August 25th at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

KRUSH GROOVE is a 1985 Warner Brothers film about the early days of Def Jam Recordings starring RUN-D.M.C., Kurtis Blow, The Fat Boys Sheila E. and Blair Underwood, who plays the role of Russell Simmons. The film, directed by Michael Schultz, also features appearances by LL Cool J, the Beastie Boys, New Edition and Full Force.

Kurtis Blow is well known for his classic songs "Christmas Rappin'," "The Breaks," "Basketball," and "If I Ruled the World." He was the first commercially successful rapper who was signed to a major record deal. Throughout his career, he released 15 albums. He also starred in the popular film, Krush Groove. In 2014, he was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

D.M.C. was part of the influential hip hop group, RUN DMC from Hollis,

Queens, New York. Founded by Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons, Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, and Jason "Jam-Master Jay" Mizell, the group is arguably the most important and influential act in the history of hip hop. They are known for numerous hits including "King of Rock," "Rock Box," "Walk This Way," "It's Like That," and "Tougher Than Leather." RUN-D.M.C. was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

This unique hip hop edition of the SOUNDS OF FILM will feature a beloved guest DJ, Long Island's DJ CUTSUPREME, host of the popular WUSB program, Trim Mix Party.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Grandmaster Caz, DJ Kool Herc, Wild Style's Charlie Ahearn, Whodini, EPMD, Eric B., Nile Rodgers, Pam Grier and Big Daddy Kane.





