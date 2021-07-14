Darren Schillace Named President, Marketing, FOX Entertainment

FOX Marketing executive Darren Schillace has been promoted to President, Marketing for FOX Entertainment, it was announced TODAY by Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment.

In this role, Schillace will lead the marketing strategies for all business units within FOX Entertainment, including FOX, the #1 broadcast network; and Tubi, the industry's leading free streaming AVOD platform; as well as projects from Bento Box, FOX Alternative Entertainment and Blockchain Creative Labs. Schillace is also a consistent contributor on marketing projects across the larger FOX.

Schillace's responsibilities for FOX and Tubi include on-air and off-air promotion, brand and program advertising, national media and promotions, digital marketing, strategic partnerships, music, social media, affiliate marketing and production. Additionally, he will continue to oversee FOX Entertainment's strategy for its program development, Newfront and Upfront presentations.

"Darren is a terrific marketer and a tireless, focused, creative partner. He and his team are frequent contributors to and, personally, genuine fans of popular culture; and it shows. Simply put, they thrive when they are elevating the work of our writers, partners and the entire senior management team," said Collier. "As FOX and Tubi more closely align, Darren's vision, creativity and focus will help better position both companies as leading platforms in the ad-supported arena and accelerate the growth of these and other FOX businesses."

With his expanded purview, Schillace's direct reports will now include Natalie Bastian, who, as Head of Marketing for Tubi, was recently promoted to Senior Vice President.

The FOX Marketing team will continue to report to Schillace, as well, including:

Scott Edwards, Executive Vice President, Head of Creative Advertising

Emily King, Executive Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Media and Digital

Mamie Coleman, Executive Vice President, FOX Entertainment Music

Laura Caraccioli, Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Creative Partnerships

Christian Kennel, Vice President, Production & Post Technology

Most recently, Schillace served as Executive Vice President, Marketing for FOX Entertainment, overseeing the marketing strategy and campaigns for some of the most successful shows on television, including the critically acclaimed series 9-1-1 and television's #1 series, THE MASKED SINGER. This last season, under Schillace's marketing campaigns, FOX launched television's #1 new unscripted series, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, and #1 new comedy, CALL ME KAT.

Before joining FOX in 2017, Schillace oversaw all marketing strategies for ABC's primetime, late-night and daytime programming, spanning on-air promotion, off-network creative, digital marketing, social media, paid media, strategic partnerships and events. Most notably, Schillace oversaw the campaigns for "Modern Family," "Desperate Housewives," "Lost," "Grey's Anatomy," "Fresh Off the Boat," "Designated Survivor," "black-ish," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Scandal," "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars." Other ABC programming marketed under his watch include the Academy Awards, CMA Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Schillace also launched the marketing team for the network's aligned production division, ABC Studios. From 2010 to 2012, he was Vice President of Consumer Marketing for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. As part of the network's executive launch team, Schillace was responsible for OWN's marketing strategy, off-air creative, on-air scheduling and paid media. Before that, Schillace posted his first stint with ABC, where he was Vice President, Marketing Strategy. During his early tenure with the network, he managed all marketing strategy and research, digital strategy, paid media and marketing partnerships for ABC's primetime and late-night slates. He joined ABC in 2003 from Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, where he handled marketing strategy for EPCOT and Disney's ANIMAL KINGDOM in Orlando. Schillace, who started his career working in production and design at Random House, also worked at a number of advertising agencies, including Ogilvy & Mather and TBWA Chiat/Day. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from Penn State.