Dark Star Pictures' Documentary SCREENED OUT Partners With Gabb Wireless On Virtual Premiere Event

Dark Star Pictures' new documentary SCREENED OUT will have its world-wide premiere on Wednesday, May 20th at 4:30 pm PST/ 7:30 pm EST on the platform cya live.

The premiere, sponsored by Gabb Wireless, is available to the public, and will include introductory remarks by Zaib Shaikh, Canadian Consul General in Los Angeles, as well as a conversation following the screening, with filmmaker Jon Hyatt and experts from the film including: Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, Ph.D., LCSW-R (Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Maui Recovery in Hawaii, Omega Recovery in Austin and the Launch House in New York), Dr. Hilarie Cash, PHD (Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of the reSTART Center for Digital Technology Sustainability), and Melanie Hempe (Founder of ScreenStrong). Guests will also hear a special video message from Congressman Jamie Raskin, U.S. Representative for Maryland's 8th congressional district and sponsor of the CAMRA Act (Children and Media Research Advancement Act). The CAMRA Act is a bill that requires the National Institutes of Health to fund research regarding the effects of media on infants, children, and adolescents.

Tickets to join the premiere can be purchased for $4.99 by visiting the films official page on the Cya Live website: SCREENED OUT PREMIERE.

From smartphones, portable tablets and social media, the tech industry has designed fun immersive technologies that have changed the way we communicate and interact with each other- but are these devices good for us?

SCREENED OUT, a new feature-length documentary from award-winning filmmaker Jon Hyatt, explores how these platforms and devices have fundamentally changed the way we communicate and operate in the world.

Gabb Wireless is best known for creating a safe phone that kids can use for talking, texting, listening to music and taking photos or video, while parents have the piece of mind that kids are not exposed to harmful content, online predators, gaming addition sites or the stress and anxiety that come with social media use.

"We are thrilled that Gabb Wireless has joined with us to create this special opportunity for audiences everywhere" said Michael Repsch, President Dark Star Pictures There is no better time than now to take a look at how we are using devices, and to know when we should put them down to avoid becoming screened out."

"You want to be able to communicate with your child, but there are so many risks and dangers today just with the overconsumption of technology. Except for the Gabb Phone, all of the phones that we see today are really adult phones." - Stephen Dalby Founder of Gabb Wireless

