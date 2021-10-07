Daniel Craig Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Craig currently stars in No Time to Die, which is currently in theaters.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast features Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as "M". Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The original score for No Time to Die is now available on streaming platforms from Decca Records.