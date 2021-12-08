DAILY SHOW Writer Josh Johnson Shares 'Home Alone' From Upcoming Comedy Album

Daily Show writer, comedian, and artist Josh Johnson has announced the February 25, 2022 release of Channel Black -- an audio journey that showcases the best in contemporary black comedic talent alongside historical black activists and thought leaders. Today, he shares "Home Alone" to accompany the release announcement.

"Sometimes things are right in front of you but you don't actually notice because you're young or too close to the situation," says Johnson of the clip. "A little thing like watching the movie HOME ALONE again as an adult was amazing because I came back to it with some much perspective and was washed over with nostalgia at the same time. I knew I had to write about it and I knew I wouldn't be the only one who found the revisit wild."

We know activists from the civil rights movement and beyond were courageous but did you know they were funny? They didn't just give speeches that inspired, they also brought hope and levity with their remarkable character. Most people have a misconception of black activism as a stern and serious struggle only and forget that all of these individuals were whole people, that laughed, and motivated future generations in perpetuity through the beauty of their message and their words.

Channel Black features incredible established, as well as up and coming, black comedians. Between the comedy tracks, there will be interludes clipped from lesser-known speeches and interviews from black thought leaders past and contemporary, all scored to music. The comedy tracks were recorded at New York COMEDY CLUB last month and include performances from Randall Otis, Ashton Womack, CJ Hunt, and Dulcé Sloan.

Vulture recently named Josh Johnson a 'Comedian You Should And Will Know' saying, "Josh Johnson is everything you want in a comedian: controlled, distinctive, thoughtful, and capable of doing material on contemporary events that doesn't feel tired or repetitive." Consequence called him "Comedy's newest rising star," and SPIN said, "For someone barely scratching the surface of his thirties, Johnson is doing things most comedians can only dream of." The New York Times said, "Josh Johnson is a rising star" in covering his debut mixtape, Elusive.

Listen to the track excerpt: