Conan O’Brien Sets Debut Appearance On LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS'

Emmy Award winner Conan O’Brien will make his first appearance as a guest on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” on Wednesday, June 11. O’Brien hosted the critically acclaimed “Late Night” franchise for more than 16 years, between 1993 and 2009. Former “Late Night” hosts David Letterman and Jimmy Fallon have previously joined Meyers for sit-down interviews in Studio 8G.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” Before his more than two-decade-long hosting career, he served as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.” O’Brien currently hosts the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and recently starred in the 2024 travel show “Conan O’Brien Must Go.” He has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work. Earlier this year, he hosted THE ACADEMY AWARDS for the first time.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” has received two Critics Choice Awards, eight Writers Guild of America Award nominations and 11 Emmy nominations for the show, its specials and digital series, “Corrections.” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

Photo credit: Team Coco

