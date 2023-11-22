Complete INDIANA JONES Collection Box Set Out in March 2023

The Box Set is a musical journey for “Indiana Jones” fans to relive the thrilling adventures of the beloved franchise.
POPULAR
Walt Disney Records will be releasing the Indiana Jones: The Collection Box Set in March 2024 in limited quantities on Disney Music Emporium.
The five-CD set includes every score from the Lucasfilm “Indiana Jones” 42-year franchise, composed by legendary five-time Academy Award®-winning John Williams. The definitive collection will be available for pre-order today, and includes the renowned “Raiders March” from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” as well as the Grammy®-nominated “Helena’s Theme” from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”
The Box Set is a musical journey for “Indiana Jones” fans to relive the thrilling adventures of the beloved franchise. The music is as iconic and timeless as the films themselves.
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
1. In the Jungle
2. THE IDOL Temple
3. Escape from the Temple
4. Flight from Peru
5. Washington Men/Indy’s Home
6. A Thought for Marion/To Nepal
7. The Medallion
8. Flight to Cairo
9. The Basket Game
10. Bad Dates
11. The Map Room: Dawn
12. Reunion in the Tent/Searching for the Well
13. The Well of the Souls
14. Indy Rides the Statue
15. The Fist Fight/The Flying Wing
16. Desert Chase
17. Marion’s Theme/The Crate
18. The German Sub
19. Ride to the Nazi Hideout
20. Indy Follows the Ark
21. The Miracle of the Ark
22. Washington Ending & Raiders March
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
1. Anything Goes
2. Indy Negotiates
3. The Nightclub Brawl
4. Fast Streets of Shanghai
5. Map/Out of Fuel
6. Slalom on Mt. Humol
7. Short Round’s Theme
8. The Scroll/To Pankot Palace
9. Nocturnal Activities
10. Bug Tunnel/Death Trap
11. Approaching the Stones
12. Children in Chains
13. The Temple of Doom
14. Short Round Escapes
15. Saving Willie
16. Slave Children’s Crusade
17. Short Round Helps
18. The Mine Car Chase
19. Water!
20. The Sword Trick
21. The Broken Bridge/British Relief
22. End Credits
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
1. Indy’s Very First Adventure
2. The Boat Scene
3. X Marks the Spot
4. Ah, Rats!!!
5. Escape from Venice
6. Journey to Austria
7. Father and Son Reunited
8. The Austrian Way
9. Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra
10. Alarm!
11. No Ticket
12. Keeping Up With the Joneses
13. Brother of the Cruciform Sword
14. On the Tank
15. Belly of the Steel Beast
16. The Canyon of the Crescent Moon
17. The Penitent Man Will Pass
18. The Keeper of the Grail
19. Finale & End Credits
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
1. Raiders March
2. Call of the Crystal
3. The Adventures of Mutt
4. Irina’s Theme
5. The Snake Pit
6. The Spell of the Skull
7. THE JOURNEY to Akator
8. A Whirl Through Academe
9. “Return”
10. The Jungle Chase
11. Orellana’s Cradle
12. Grave Robbers
13. Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold
14. Secret Doors and Scorpions
15. Oxley’s Dilemma
16. Ants!
17. Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed
18. The Departure
19. Finale
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
1. Prologue to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
2. Helena’s Theme
3. Germany, 1944
4. To Morocco
5. Voller Returns
6. Auction at Hotel L’Atlantique
7. Tuk Tuk in Tangiers
8. To Athens
9. Perils of the Deep
10. Water Ballet
11. Polybius Cipher
12. The Grafikos
13. Archimedes’ Tomb
14. The Airport
15. Battle of Syracuse
16. Centuries Join Hands
17. New York, 1969
18. Helena’s Theme (for Violin and Orchestra) Performed by Anne-Sophie Mutter
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL