Complete INDIANA JONES Collection Box Set Out in March 2023

Walt Disney Records will be releasing the Indiana Jones: The Collection Box Set in March 2024 in limited quantities on Disney Music Emporium.

The five-CD set includes every score from the Lucasfilm “Indiana Jones” 42-year franchise, composed by legendary five-time Academy Award®-winning John Williams. The definitive collection will be available for pre-order today, and includes the renowned “Raiders March” from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” as well as the Grammy®-nominated “Helena’s Theme” from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The Box Set is a musical journey for “Indiana Jones” fans to relive the thrilling adventures of the beloved franchise. The music is as iconic and timeless as the films themselves.

The track listing for the Indiana Jones: The Complete Collection Box Set is as follows:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

1. In the Jungle

2. THE IDOL Temple

3. Escape from the Temple

4. Flight from Peru

5. Washington Men/Indy’s Home

6. A Thought for Marion/To Nepal

7. The Medallion

8. Flight to Cairo

9. The Basket Game

10. Bad Dates

11. The Map Room: Dawn

12. Reunion in the Tent/Searching for the Well

13. The Well of the Souls

14. Indy Rides the Statue

15. The Fist Fight/The Flying Wing

16. Desert Chase

17. Marion’s Theme/The Crate

18. The German Sub

19. Ride to the Nazi Hideout

20. Indy Follows the Ark

21. The Miracle of the Ark

22. Washington Ending & Raiders March



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

1. Anything Goes

2. Indy Negotiates

3. The Nightclub Brawl

4. Fast Streets of Shanghai

5. Map/Out of Fuel

6. Slalom on Mt. Humol

7. Short Round’s Theme

8. The Scroll/To Pankot Palace

9. Nocturnal Activities

10. Bug Tunnel/Death Trap

11. Approaching the Stones

12. Children in Chains

13. The Temple of Doom

14. Short Round Escapes

15. Saving Willie

16. Slave Children’s Crusade

17. Short Round Helps

18. The Mine Car Chase

19. Water!

20. The Sword Trick

21. The Broken Bridge/British Relief

22. End Credits



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

1. Indy’s Very First Adventure

2. The Boat Scene

3. X Marks the Spot

4. Ah, Rats!!!

5. Escape from Venice

6. Journey to Austria

7. Father and Son Reunited

8. The Austrian Way

9. Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra

10. Alarm!

11. No Ticket

12. Keeping Up With the Joneses

13. Brother of the Cruciform Sword

14. On the Tank

15. Belly of the Steel Beast

16. The Canyon of the Crescent Moon

17. The Penitent Man Will Pass

18. The Keeper of the Grail

19. Finale & End Credits

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

1. Raiders March

2. Call of the Crystal

3. The Adventures of Mutt

4. Irina’s Theme

5. The Snake Pit

6. The Spell of the Skull

7. THE JOURNEY to Akator

8. A Whirl Through Academe

9. “Return”

10. The Jungle Chase

11. Orellana’s Cradle

12. Grave Robbers

13. Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold

14. Secret Doors and Scorpions

15. Oxley’s Dilemma

16. Ants!

17. Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed

18. The Departure

19. Finale

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

1. Prologue to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

2. Helena’s Theme

3. Germany, 1944

4. To Morocco

5. Voller Returns

6. Auction at Hotel L’Atlantique

7. Tuk Tuk in Tangiers

8. To Athens

9. Perils of the Deep

10. Water Ballet

11. Polybius Cipher

12. The Grafikos

13. Archimedes’ Tomb

14. The Airport

15. Battle of Syracuse

16. Centuries Join Hands

17. New York, 1969

18. Helena’s Theme (for Violin and Orchestra) Performed by Anne-Sophie Mutter