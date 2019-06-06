Comedy Central to Premiere LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE on July 29

Comedy Central today announced that David Spade's new late-night series, Lights Out with David Spade, premieres Monday, July 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the first promo below!

The series, hosted by the iconic comedian, will follow The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Monday through Thursday each week.

The series will feature Spade's signature take on the Pop culture news of the day. The nightly series will include a rotating group of Spade's comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating sketches and field segments.

Lights Out with David Spade will follow The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, which ranks #1 in share growth among daily late night talk shows in 2019 among P18-34 (+13% year over year). With over 1.2 billion cross-platform video views and 44 million interactions in 2019, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is the most engaged late-night show on television, generating more likes, comments, reactions and shares than the rest. The series averages 55 million video views across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter each week, led by the Emmy Award-winning Between the Scenes.

Lights Out with David Spade joins a growing slate of new and returning series at Comedy Central including: docu-series Klepper; scripted comedies South Side, Awkwafina and Robbie; and sketch-comedy series Alternatino with Arturo Castro.

The show is executive produced by Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media serve as executive producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is head writer and executive producer, with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer. Liz Plonka is the director of Lights Out with David Spade. Jonas Larsen, Tara Schuster and Daniel Wolfberg are the Executives in Charge of production for Comedy Central.

Fans can follow Lights Out with David Spade on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Follow David Spade on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe.





Related Articles View More TV Stories