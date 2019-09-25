Comedy Central Returns to New York Comic Con with SOUTH PARK and CRANK YANKERS

Comedy Central returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center at New York Comic Con with interactive activations celebrating the 23rd season of SOUTH PARK and the long-waited return of Crank Yankers. Comic Con badgeholders can check out the events from Thursday, October 3 through Saturday, October 5 from 10:00am - 7:00pm and Sunday, October 6 from 10:00am - 5:00pm.

To celebrate the launch of Season 23 of South Park, fans will be invited to explore the unveiling of Mephesto's Genetics Lab to NYCC in Booth #662. There they can discover what SOUTH PARK characters are inside them via the SPandMe DNA test. In addition, there will be opportunities to play South Park-themed brainteasers and IQ puzzles, and a stasis chamber photo op featuring Dr. Mephesto's four-assed creations. Season 23 of SOUTH PARK premieres tonight at 10:00pm on Comedy Central. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently extended the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series for three seasons and 30 episodes in a new deal with Comedy Central, which will carry the longest-running primetime scripted series in cable though an unprecedented 26th season and 327 episodes.

For the long awaited return of the beloved comedy series Crank Yankers, the "Crank Yankers Phone Wall" is back! Located in Booth #NC-1, fans can listen to new crank phone calls from the new season and take photos with puppet cutouts. The return of CRANK YANKERS premieres tonight at 10:30pm following the season premiere of South Park. Celebrity callers for the new season include Adam Carolla, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Thomas Lennon, Demetri Martin, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Ross, Tony Barbieri, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy O. Yang, Derek Waters and more.

