Comedian Matteo Lane Sets Hulu Stand-Up Special Premiere

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special will premiere on Friday, May 16 on Hulu, and is the seventh Original special in Hulu's new stand-up comedy slate, Hularious. Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.

The Al Dente Special is written, performed and executive produced by Matteo Lane. Additional executive producers include Ally Engelberg, Tiffany Schloesser, and Jared Lapidus, who also directed the special.

Matteo Lane is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility. Lane’s journey has taken him from his hometown of Chicago to New York City comedy clubs to sold-out performances across the globe, including at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

Previously named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” and described by The Advocate as “bold and unflinchingly genuine,” Lane tackles a wide range of topics, from his experiences as a gay man to hilarious insights into everyday life.

His comedy cookbook Your Pasta Sucks will be published by Chronicle Books on April 1st. Organized by the most important places and people in his life—from Chicago and New York to Rome and Sicily—Matteo’s first cookbook features recipes rooted in serious pasta knowledge but presented with his signature snarky and sassy wit.

On screen, his credits include the Amazon Original film Upgraded, the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest (opposite Michelle Buteau), the feature film Molli and Max in the Future, which premiered at SXSW, and Netflix’s all-queer stand-up special Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution.

Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Lane lived in Italy as an oil painter and classically trained opera singer before starting his comedy career. He is now based in New York City.

