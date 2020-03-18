Cinemark Closes Theaters Beginning Today, Joining AMC, Regal & More in Shutting Down Business Amid the Health Crisis

Cinemark has joined the other major U.S. movie theater companies in shutting its doors in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Cinemark is closing all 345 of its U.S. theater effective today.

On Monday, the nation's largest theatrical exhibition company AMC revealed that all 630 of its U.S. venues will close for at least six to 12 weeks starting today.

Regal Cinemas shut down all their locations starting Tuesday, March 17. Regal is the second-biggest chain in the U.S. with 7,155 screens in 542 theaters in 42 states, and is the first big chain out of the top 3 to close.

Chains including Landmark Theatres, Cineplex Odeon and Alamo Drafthouse are also shut down.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You