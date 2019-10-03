Christian Slater Talks Turning Down a Role From Francis Ford Coppola on HIKING WITH KEVIN

Ahead of Mr. Robot's fourth season premiere, Golden Globe winner Christian Slater joined SNL legend Kevin Nealon for an episode of hit digital series "Hiking with Kevin." On the hike, Christian recounts the time he turned down Francis Ford Coppola's offer for a role in "Bram Stoker's Dracula" because it wasn't the titular character.

"I had worked with Francis Ford Coppola before and he was getting ready to do Dracula and you know my thought was because he was offering me the Jonathan Harker role, I was like, if I'm not gonna be Dracula then what's the point. Keanu Reeves very kindly stepped into that one.... Those are the moments where you look back and you go boy, you know it would've been nice to get out of my own way," he said.

In the episode, the two also discuss Mr. Robot, learning patience, the time he went to airport jail, and also did a few rounds of "Heathers" trivia.

Watch the episode below:





Related Articles View More TV Stories