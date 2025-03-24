Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, & Law Roach Join PROJECT RUNWAY Season 21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia and Law Roach are set to join Heidi Klum for Season 21 of Project Runway, which is now in production and will air this summer on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform. Additional special guest judges will be announced at a later time.

CFDA designer Christian Siriano will once again serve as mentor to the contestants. The former ‘Project Runway’ winner’s designs have been worn by today’s biggest names, including former FIRST LADIES Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few.

Nina Garcia is the editor-in-chief of the U.S. edition of ELLE, the number one fashion media brand in the world. Garcia’s impactful covers have earned her a 2024 Matrix Award from New York Women in Communications, USA Today’s Women of the Year in 2023, and the CFDA’s Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard in 2021. Garcia has been a judge on the Peabody Award-winning series “Project Runway” since it launched in 2004.

Image architect Law Roach is known for transforming celebrities into fashion icons. He has worked with such celebrities as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion, Tom Holland and many more. Some of Roach's many accomplishments include being named the most powerful stylist by The Hollywood Reporter in both 2021 and 2022, the West Coast fashion contributing editor of British Vogue, one of TIME100's Most Influential People, and authored a self help book titled How To Build A Fashion Icon - Notes On Confidence from The World's Only Image Architect.

Heidi Klum is an Emmy® Award-winning television host, and she was an executive producer of “Project Runway” for 16 seasons. Under Klum’s tenure, the show received 14 consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition program — the second-most nominations in the category’s history.

Season 21 of the Emmy® award-winning reality competition series premieres this summer, airing weekly on Freeform and available to stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.

Photo Credits:

Christian Siriano: Shane LaVancher

Nina Garcia: Ben Hassett

Law Roach: Easton Schirra

