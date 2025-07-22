Chelcie Lynn Unveils Dates for Trailer Trash Tammy's The Loose Lips Tour

Tickets for Trailer Trash Tammy’s Loose Lips Tour go on sale July 25.
Comedian, actress, and internet personality Chelcie Lynn has unveiled the rest of her 2025 touring schedule, with Trailer Trash Tammy’s 35-date Loose Lips Tour launching Sept. 24 in Cary, NC. The newly announced run finishes out a stacked 2025 touring schedule, following spring and summer sellouts. Tickets for Trailer Trash Tammy’s Loose Lips Tour go on sale July 25 here.
“I’m excited for this tour, it’s going to be a bit different from our past ones. It’s all fresh material and it’s a lot more interactive. Plus, I have a new segment doing something I’ve never done before, which should be fun” Chelcie shares. “I’m super excited for everyone to slide into Tammy’s Box.”
Wed September 24 – Cary, NC – Improv
Thurs September 25 – Charlotte, NC – Comedy Zone Club
Fri September 26 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races - The Event Center
Sat September 27 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center
Wed October 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Stand Up Live
Thurs October 9 – Tempe, AZ – Tempe Improv
Sat October 11 – Flagstaff, AZ – Twin Arrows Casino & Resort
Sun October 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Tues October 14 – Roswell, NM – The Liberty
Wed October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Lobo Theater
Fri October 17 – Tulsa, OK – Osage Casino - Skyline Event Center
Sat October 18 – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive
Thurs November 6 – Buffalo, NY – Helium
Fri November 7 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine
Sat November 8 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
Sun November 9 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
Wed November 12 – Cleveland, OH – Hilarities
Thurs November 13 – Columbus, OH – Jo-Ann Davidson Theatre
Fri November 14 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater
Sat November 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sun November 16 – Detroit, MI – MotorCity Casino Hotel - Sound Board
Thurs November 20 – Des Plaines, IL – The Des Plaines Theatre
Fri November 21 – Peoria, IL – TempleLive at Peoria Scottish Rite Theatre
Sat November 22 – Columbia, MO – Missouri Theatre
Sun November 23 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
Wed December 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
Thurs December 4 – Jacksonville, FL – Terry Theatre
Fri December 5 – Clearwater, FL – The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Sat December 6 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts
Sun December 7 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
Wed December 10 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon
Thurs December 11 – Dothan, AL – Dothan Opera House
Fri December 12 – Macon, GA – Capitol Theatre Macon
Sat December 13 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater - Brian J. Marks Hall
Sun December 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality. Since creating her alter-ego of Trailer Trash Tammy in 2014, her videos have gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet, both as Chelcie Lynn and Tammy. She was honored as one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2021.
Lynn's comedy touring career began with her sold-out inaugural stand-up tour, The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time. She hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys festival in 2022 + 2023, and appeared at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Chelcie also hosted a sold-out Trailer Trash Tammy-themed cruise in the spring of 2024, becoming the first comedian to ever film a comedy special on a cruise ship. The special, TAMMY’S PONTOON PARTY, debuted to rave reviews and is approaching the 1 million view mark.
Lynn co-hosts THE VIRAL PODCAST with her good friend Paige Ginn, aka “That Girl Who Fake Falls”. Her acting work can be seen in the Duplass Brothers' feature film TANGERINE, the digital series COACH VON PIDGEON for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch, as well as feature film SWEET DREAMS starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton.
Photo Credit: Jessica Novak
