Charlamagne Tha God Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Tonight, Charlamagne Tha God kicks off his guest host week of Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The legendary radio host’s debut tonight is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise. Tonight’s guest is Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Additionally, sharing the latest installment of the digital series “After the Cut,” which is the next iteration of The Daily Show’s Emmy-award winning digital series “Between the Scenes.” In the latest installment, guest host Desus Nice shares what his happiest moment guest hosting was, and where to find the best chopped cheese and pizza in the Bronx here.

More About “After the Cut”: The series gives fans a glimpse into the spontaneous conversations between THE DAILY SHOW and the in-studio audience after the camera cuts

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late-night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment. This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late-night across the most platforms.



2023 Regional Awards


