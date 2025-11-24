Chance the Rapper and Julianne Hough to Co-Host DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To ring in the new year, Ryan Seacrest will once again host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, the annual Times Square tradition. Chart-topping artist Rita Ora will once again join Seacrest for the show, which airs Wednesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST, and next day on Hulu.

This year’s show will span multiple time zones, with celebrations kicking off in New York and continuing through Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and beyond. In Chicago, GRAMMY-winning independent innovator, humanitarian and proud hometown native Chance the Rapper joins the broadcast as co-host to help welcome in the new year from the Midwest and lead the live Central Time Zone countdown.

In Las Vegas, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returns alongside multihyphenate performer and presenter Julianne Hough, who makes her “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” co-hosting debut as they take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced soon.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” attracted 29 million viewers at midnight. The show, which marks its 55th year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.