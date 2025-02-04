Chameleons Set Eastern North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“We feel the band is better than ever and it’s nice to see so many people responding to it,” says vocalist/bassist Vox of CHAMELEONS about the renaissance that the band is experiencing. The last couple of years have been instrumental for the influential post-punk band whose originals began at the top of the 1980s. Garnering some of the best reviews and chart positions in the four decades since their start (their 2024 EP Where Are You? landed the #1 position on iTunes Top Albums), the band has also seen their live audience grow as well, especially with young audiences adding an infusion of young blood into their fanbase... and they are about to launch into a string of dates east of the Mississippi this Spring.

Co-headlining this round of dates with Texas darkwave act Twin Tribes, Chameleons find themselves starting off in Minneapolis on April 25th and moving east, including shows in Chicago (April 26th), Montreal (April 29th), Brooklyn (May 3rd) before concluding in Silver Spring, MD on May 4th. “It’s always nice to go to a city for the first time, so I’m kind of interested to do that,” Vox explains. “The cities that I do know have all been enjoyable to play in the past, and I really relish getting back to them. THE BOTTOM LINE though is we love to play this music and we’re excited to do that no matter where we go!”

Tour dates are:

Apr 25 Minneapolis MN Varsity Theater Apr 26 Chicago IL Vampire’s Ball - Epiphany Center Apr 28 Toronto ON Opera House Apr 29 Montreal QC Society for Arts & Technology Apr 30 Boston MA Big Night Live May 1 Ardmore PA Ardmore Music Hall May 2 Norwalk CT District Music Hall May 3 Brooklyn NY Warsaw May 4 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore

Having released their first studio recordings in over 20 years in 2024 (Where Are You? of new material and Tomorrow Remember Yesterday which consisted of re-recorded archival tracks), Chameleons have been gearing up the release of their upcoming album Arctic Moon later 2025 which will be their first studio full-length since 2001’s Why Call It Anything. He explains, "It's quite different from anything Chameleons has done before, and I know this will probably polarize the legacy audience, but we're quite excited about how it's developing. I think the songwriting is much more mature in a lot of ways, which is to be expected, I suppose, given our age, but I, for one, really believe we're taking the band forward, and I'm quite excited about it."

Not planning on playing too much from the new album (“we don’t really want the songs spoiling on such platforms as YouTube until the record is actually out”), the new album will undoubtedly be embraced by old and new fans alike. “Our approach to making the music hasn’t changed,” Vox hints, “although having found a regular producer in Christophe Bride at Oxygene has helped out development tremendously. His studio in Manchester, UK is a great environment to work in. We feel our sound is fresher and more contemporary which seems to resonate very strongly with our younger audience that are turning out to see us in such great numbers.”

Long cited as a hugely influential act, having inspired the likes of Verve, Oasis, White Lies, The Slow Readers Club, Interpol, The Killers and Editors, among countless others and known for their transformative musical catalog and intense and emotionally charged live performances, Chameleons have created a legacy that extends beyond their four studio albums. Following their debut single "In Shreds" in 1982, the band released three seminal albums: the widely acclaimed Script of the Bridge (1983), cited by many sources as a masterpiece way ahead of its time, its follow-up What Does Anything Mean? Basically!' (1984), Strange Times (1986), and Why Call It Anything? (2001).

Their unique sound quickly captivated the public through their mix of melancholic yet energetic and powerful tunes, hypnotic, ethereal riffs, and the potent, timeless lyrical style. Chameleons are considered one of the most influential guitar bands of the 80s and 90s, contributing substantially to the post-punk, shoegaze and indie scenes. They are often regarded as one of the most underrated bands ever to emerge from Manchester, England.

Photo credit: Mick Peek

