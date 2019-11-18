Cedric the Entertainer Will Produce New Series at CBS

Variety reports that Cedric the Entertainer will produce a new comedy at CBS.

The series follows two young women who, after repeatedly being turned down by investors, hatch an outrageous plan to raise capital for their new sports app.

The working title is currently "How to Be a White Guy."

Adrienne Rose White and Ailee Chan created the series and co-executive produce. Their credits include work on "Quirky Female Protagonist," "Perceptions," and "Sh!T Happens."

Cedric currently stars on "The Neighborhood" on CBS. He's also known for roles in "Barbershop," "Be Cool," "Intolerable Cruelty," and "Madagascar."

Read the original story on Variety.





