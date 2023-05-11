Catherine O'Hara to Return For BEETLEJUICE Sequel; Monica Bellucci Joins as Beetlejuice's Wife

Catherine O'Hara will return to the role of Delia Deetz for the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, which is now filming in London.

Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, will premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024. Plot details are bein kept under wraps.

The Hollywood Reporter has also revealed that Monica Bellucci has joined the film, playing Beetlejuice's wife.

Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is set to join the cast as Lydia's daughter. Justin Theroux is also appearing in the film as an unspecified part.

The film's script is by Mike Vukadinovich, along with earlier drafts by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith will produce. Tim Burton returns as director.

Directed by Burton and distributed by Warner Bros., the first BEELTLEJUICE film revolved around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home and an obnoxious, devious "bio-exorcist" named Beetlejuice from the underworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants permanently.

In 2019, a musical adaptation of Beetlejuice opened on Broadway starring Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more.

Beetlejuice had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

Beetlejuice's TONY AWARDS performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4,052,427 views. Beetlejuice became a sensation with fans everywhere including on Tiktok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where is continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

Watch the trailer for the original Beetlejuice film here: