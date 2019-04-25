Cast Revealed for Untitled JAMES BOND 25 Film; Rami Malek Cast as Villain

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson with Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed who would star alongside Daniel Craig in his fifth and last James Bond appearance.

Rami Malek was officially confirmed to be playing the villain. Lea Seydoux will reprise her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann from Spectre, plus Ben Whishaw who returns as Q., Ralph Fiennes as M. and Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny. Also returning are Spectre's Rory Kinnear and Jeffrey Wright. New cast members include Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and David Dencik (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

Wilson said that keeping the title secret was part of "a tradition," although Spectre's title was revealed during a similar press conference.

They did announce some plot elements: Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. But his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

"I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing," Malek said. Speaking later on Good Morning America, Malek described Bond as "the perfect follow-up to Bohemian Rhapsody, going from one iconic Brit to an iconic British franchise."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





