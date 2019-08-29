Deadline reports that Cartoon Network will produce Power Players, a new superhero series from the producer of Ben 10. The first six episodes will preview tomorrow on Cartoon Network apps; the series will air officially on September 21st.

Power Players is a team of secret toy heroes led by Axel, a kid who discovers the Power Bandz, which can transform him into the living, toy-sized action figure Action Axel. Together with his team of toys brought to life, the POWER PLAYERS fight the destructive fun of villainous robot Madcap and his pack of toys gone bad.

"When we saw the incredible vision that Jeremy and Tarik had for Power Players, there was no way Man of Action was going to say anything other than 'yes' to coming aboard to shape the world, the characters, and the story," Producing studio Man of Action said. "It's a really fun show with a great cast and an eye-popping standard that you usually only see in feature animation."

Man of Action is best known for creating the characters featured in the Disney movie Big Hero 6. They also work on "Ben 10" as it exists right now on Cartoon Network.

Read the original story on Deadline.





