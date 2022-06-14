Cartoon Network Announces BUGS BUNNY BUILDERS Series Premiere

Grab those hard hats and fasten that tool belt, a Looney construction crew is heading to town! Bugs Bunny Builders, the first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years, premieres Monday, July 25 at 8:00 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Tuesday, July 26 on Cartoonito on HBO Max. The series will also premiere globally beginning in LATAM on July 26.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the new preschool series is a first of its kind in Looney Tunes history, combining the wackiness, humor, and slapstick of the iconic characters with a modern Humancentric Learning curriculum. The educational framework will promote children's fascination with building and design, helping preschoolers cultivate essential skills-including self-expression, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, scientific and mathematical thinking-and emphasizing that if you can imagine it, you can build it!

"Filled with the big ideas and idiosyncratic humor of classic Looney Tunes, we think this will be one of the looniest building shows geared towards preschoolers out there," said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. "This show will serve as a great entry point for little ones to observe that anything is both possible and hilarious - and with Lola front and center, this is built equally for girls and boys."

"Like so many of us, Looney Tunes was a predominant part of my childhood. These iconic characters were a major influence on my personal style of comedy that I have applied throughout my career," said Abe Audish, supervising producer, Bugs Bunny Builders. "It's an honor to foster the next generation of Looney Tunes fans and offer them a new series that stays true to the core of each character while adding a fresh, modern spin."

In Bugs Bunny Builders, Bugs and Lola are managers of the Looney Builders construction crew comprised of Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and more familiar Looney faces. Together, the team helps their fellow citizens of Looneyburg with zany building projects. Whether building a thrilling new racetrack or creating an out-of-this-world ice cream sundae, no job is too big or WILD for the Looney Builders when they work as a team and utilize their super-looney tools and souped-up vehicles.

The show offers parents the chance to share their favorite Looney Tunes characters with their preschooler while also teaching little ones about the technical, creative, social, and emotional rewards of the building and design process. By watching the Looney Builders imagine, build, and fix their extraordinary creations, girls and boys will be inspired to create their own imaginative builds offscreen.

"It's no mistake that the block corner is one of the most engaging places in the preschool classroom. It's where curiosity, creativity, and teamwork meet!" said Dr. Laura Brown, curriculum director at Cartoonito. "Drawing inspiration from children's passion for building, Bugs Bunny Builders supports understanding of the design thinking process (imagine, build, fix) and inspires viewers to think creatively, work together and manage challenges."

Looney Tunes veteran actor Eric Bauza returns to voice Bugs, Tweety, and Daffy, and fellow Looney Tunes actor Bob Bergen will voice Porky. Chandni Parekh will make her Looney Tunes character debut as Lola. Additional cast members include Jeff Bergman as Sylvester, Alex Cazares as Petunia Pig, and Fred Tatasciore as Taz, among others. Abe Audish serves as showrunner and supervising producer. Sam Register serves as executive producer.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: