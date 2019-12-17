Carson Daly & Julianne Hough Host NBC'S NEW YEAR'S EVE 2020

NBC kicks off 2020 with the biggest names in music for an evening of holiday fun with "NBC's New Year's Eve 2020," which will feature performances from X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, NE-YO, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and The Struts.

Carson Daly will return to host live from the heart of Times Square alongside Hough. Stephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," will join Daly and Hough as a correspondent.

"NBC's New Year's Eve 2020" will air Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10-11 p.m., will break for local news and return for the final countdown from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET/PT.

"There's nothing quite like spending the night with friends and family and enjoying great music to bring in the new year," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. "And, no doubt, we have an incredible lineup of world-class musicians to keep the party going strong."

Keith Urban will join the telecast live from the Jack Daniel's MUSIC CITY Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville event with a show-stopping performance of his own. The 11th annual celebration will take place near the Tennessee State Capitol at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The music-filled evening caps off with a Music Note Drop and fireworks to ring in the new year.

"A Toast to 2019!" will air from 8-10 p.m. hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager - a star-studded New Year's Eve primetime special highlighting the year's biggest Pop culture moments and trends. An all-star cast of celebrities - from Kristen Bell and Martin Short to Maya Rudolph and Tony Hale - will dish on the most talked-about stories that made for an unforgettable 2019.

The special will also feature interviews with Lauren Ash, Andrea Canning, Chris D'Elia, Dylan Dreyer, Ryan Eggold, Ben Feldman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Brent Morin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Patton Oswalt, Al Roker, Ashley Tisdale, Johnny Weir and many more.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

"NBC's New Year's Eve 2020" is executive produced by Carson Daly and John Irwin through NBCUniversal Television Studio and Irwin Entertainment. It is co-executive produced by Casey Spira and directed by Alan Carter.