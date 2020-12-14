Carson Daly Hosts NBC'S NEW YEAR'S EVE 2021 Alongside Amber Ruffin, Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, & More

NBC kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for an evening of holiday fun with "NBC's New Year's Eve 2021."



The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.

Carson Daly will return to host NBC's New Year's Eve special live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts will be Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock's "The Amber Ruffin Show" and writer for "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for the "Ellen Degeneres Show."



"NBC's New Year's Eve 2021" will air Thursday, Dec. 31 from 10-11 p.m., will break for local news and return for the final countdown to the iconic ball drop from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET/PT.

"Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021," Daly said. "I'm excited to be with Amber and tWitch live in Times Square to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV, but will miss The Revelers who can't attend live. Our diverse music lineup offers something for everyone in your family. See you on NBC!"

"We're looking forward to bringing in 2021 with a highly entertaining show that will feature great music and terrific rapport between Carson, Amber and tWitch in Times Square," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. "We'll be providing top-quality entertainment we know everyone will enjoy from the comfort of their homes."

Prior to "NBC's New Year's Eve," NBC News' "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna" co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host "New Year's Eve: Escape From 2020," a primetime NBC News special highlighting 2020's most entertaining and talked about videos and trends, as well as the year's most extraordinary and inspirational moments. The two-hour special airs from 8-10 p.m. and will feature interviews with Lauren Ash, Skylar Astin, Andrea Canning, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, John Legend, Jane Levy, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Alex Newell, Al Roker, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chris Sullivan, Johnny Weir and more.

With health and safety the highest concern, there will be no public access to the New Year's Eve countdown to the ball drop in Times Square. The public is invited to view the national broadcast "NBC's New Year's Eve 2021" from home on NBC.



"NBC's New Year's Eve 2021" is executive produced by Carson Daly, Meredith McGinn and Nicholas Veneziale through Universal Television. It is directed by Adam Sorota.